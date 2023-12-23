Stop attacking health workers, FCTA appeals to public

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has appealed to the public to desist from attacking health workers, assuring them of its commitment to bequeath to them a responsive and efficient healthcare system.

The FCT Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, appealed when she undertook an on-spot assessment of the 14 general and district hospitals in the nation’s capital city.

A statement on Saturday by Bola Ajao, Special Assistant, Office of the Mandate Secretary, explained that the visit, which was at the instance of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was aimed at promoting effective service delivery in line with world best practices.

“Dr Fasawe, who was accompanied by the Actg. Director General, Hospital Management Board, Dr Olugbenga Bello, and other top echelon of the secretariat, disclosed that the initiative aims to evaluate the current state of all healthcare facilities, identify areas for improvement, and ensure the delivery of quality healthcare to the public in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the statement read.

It read further “During the tour, the Mandate Secretary interacted with all healthcare professionals, inspected the facilities, reviewed operational procedures, and identified challenges for prompt interventions.”

“According to her, the visit reflects the commitment of government to fostering a healthcare system that meets the evolving needs of the community.

“This on-spot assessment visit was at the directive of the FCT Minister, Barrister Nysom Wike, and crucial in our ongoing efforts to strengthen public healthcare in the FCTA.

“We are focused on identifying challenges, implementing necessary reforms, and ensuring that citizens receive the best possible care available at all times.

“There is a need for quick interventions in areas such as facility infrastructure, human capacity, medical equipment, staffing, and standardization of operations.” stated the mandate secretary.

“The Secretary expressed appreciation for the dedication of healthcare workers and assured continued support for their tireless efforts.

“She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a robust healthcare system that prioritises the well-being of citizens and their families.

“She added that future initiatives and reforms will be guided by the insights gained from the visit while appealing to the public to desist from attacking health workers and assuring them of the commitment of the administration to bequeath to them a responsive and efficient healthcare system.”

The statement said the first phase of the visit took the team to Rubochi, Kwali, Abaji, Zuba, BWari, and Kubwa general hospitals, while the second phase to the remaining eight hospitals would be done next year. 14 general and district hospitals are under the supervision of the health and environment secretariat.