Stay off my women, they shouldn’t pay tax — Women Affairs Minister

Women Affairs Minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

By Victoria Ojeme

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has called on the Nigerian security agencies to stay off Nigerian women, as they should not pay tax. She said women should be empowered to enable them progress in their day-to-day activities.

Uju, a barrister, gave the warning at the Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group 4th Annual Forum 2023 in Abuja.

She said: “Women must be empowered. Without women, there won’t be peace. When you empower a woman, you have empowered 20 women.”

The minister further urged the agencies not to disturb women in their activities, saying “No woman should be allowed to pay any tax fee.”

Read Also: Women Affairs Minister, Uju orders arrest of Uyo lawyer for assaulting wife

We’ll address issues in Gender Policy — Police

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that the Nigerian police is currently reviewing the policy to ensure that it addresses all issues as contained in the national gender policy of Nigeria.

According to him, “It is equally in consonant with the policy of the current police administration under my leadership with absolute commitment to gender parity.

“The forum for Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group serves as a platform for advocacy for the realisation of a gender-responsive security sector. This is especially as it relates to the protection of women, children and the vulnerable in the country.

“It is also expected to serve as a platform to avail all key actors and stakeholders in the security sector the opportunity to review the progress made in the implementation of the women peace and security agenda in Nigeria.

“This conference also has the potential to harness the strategic roles and responsibilities that women play in evolving strategies. Strategies aimed at achieving enduring peace and security in our country.

“I wish to reiterate that the Nigerian Police Force under my leadership is committed to continuing the implementation of gender-sensitive policies.

“It is pertinent to note that the Nigerian Police Force was the first security institution in the country to develop a gender policy in 2010.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Police currently engages the practices that are geared towards maintaining zero tolerance for all forms of gender-based violence.

“We have and are still building the capacity of our officers to effectively and efficiently respond to all cases of gender-based violence. The aim is to eradicate the menace in our society.”

The Police Inspector-General also called on all security agencies to join in the efforts to protect women.

“I, therefore, call on all stakeholders including our sister security agencies, MDAs, NGOs and the media to join in the efforts to advance the protection of women in line with the universally accepted best practices,” he added.