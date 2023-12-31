‘Soldier of democracy, exceptional in-law’, Ohanaeze mourns Akeredolu

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Biodun Busari

The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed grief over the demise of the former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu and other eminent leaders in politics and the private sector, as well as legal luminaries, have paid tributes to Akeredolu, attesting to his courageous leadership style and selfless service to Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, on behalf of the President-General Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ohanaeze described Akeredolu as “a soldier of democracy and an exceptional in-law of the Igbo.”

The group also heaped encomiums on the late governor for his “audacious roles” in the formation of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun, as well as his unflinching contribution in the zoning of the Presidency to the South.

Ohanaeze said, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received with grief the sad news of the passing of an Angel of history; a robust visionary, purveyor of morals, the jinx breaker, the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, a legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, an inter-ethnic genius, the two-time governor of Ondo State and the former Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, His Excellency, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN; CON.

“The former governor was not only an exceptional in-law of the Igbo; he was also our noble son by the reason of marriage to our adorable daughter, Her Excellency, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu. It is noteworthy that the Ohanaeze Constitution confers Igbo citizenship to our inlaws and their offspring.

“As long as the marriage with Betty lasted, Akeredolu displayed an unflinching fidelity, marital exemplariness, and a profound commitment to the welfare of the Emeabiam community, Owerri-West, in Imo State. Such a magnanimous relationship was extended to the Igbo community in Ondo State.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR; OFR; CFR; FNICE; FNIST; FNSE; KSG (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) could not withhold his emotions on hearing the sad news of the demise of one of our best.

“The Igbo Leader recalled the audacious roles that Rotimi Akeredolu played in the creation of the Western Nigeria Security Network, otherwise called the Amotekun: the zest and steadfastness with which, as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, coordinated the zoning of the Presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu cited with freshness how Akeredolu chaired the Meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum at Enugu which emphatically re-echoed the earlier Asaba Declaration for Southern Presidency. Akeredolu demonstrated an extraordinary acumen in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

“The Igbo Leader qualified Rotimi Akeredolu as a courageous man who spoke truth to power; a soldier of democracy and the popular sentiment of the South West politics.

“Throughout his career, Akeredolu displayed an amazing social skill, dispositional humility, character comeliness, legal wizardry, irresistible charisma, intellectual prowess, and a disarming political acumen.

“Although, Rotimi did not live long enough, Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) asserted that it is not the length of life but the depth of life that matters. In other words, the Rotimi Akeredolu trajectory is a distinctive tribute to audacity, selfless service, humility, group loyalty, awesome generosity, resilience, perseverance, and Levite spirituality. He has by his granite convictions, left indelible marks in the sands of time.

“On behalf of all the sons and daughters of Igbo land, Ahaejiagamba urges our amiable daughter, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the immediate family to accept with serenity and fortitude the inevitable reality for all mortals; and that they should take solace in the enviable track records of our son while he navigated his paths like a colossus.

“The Igbo Leader further requests all the Igbo structures in the South West of Nigeria to show adequate solidarity to the good people of Ondo State as we bid a befitting farewell to our son-in-law.

“Ahaejiagamba prays to the Almighty to grant the soul of Rotimi Akeredolu an eternal rest in his bosom.”