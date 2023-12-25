Senator Natasha distributes rice, notebooks, others to constituents

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

In commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central), has put smiles on the faces of her constituents as she distributed six trailers of rice, 20,000 notebooks, 10,000 wrappers to the senatorial district.

She didn’t stop at that as she equally distributed 5,000 branded bags to school children in Kogi Central.

The palliatives will be distributed across the five local government areas of the senatorial district, which include: Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene, and Ogori-Mangogo.

She said that Christmas is the season for love and sharing, particularly with the less privileged.

She emphasised the significance of distributing the palliatives to households across the district, enabling everyone to celebrate the festive season with their families.

“As I promised, I have a covenant with God and humanity that my life is dedicated to serving my people and anybody who comes my way, and I have been doing that since I joined politics, especially reaching out to the less privileged and putting smiles on their faces.

“I won’t stop connecting with my people at the grassroots, it is in my blood to better the lives of my people both Christians and Muslims in Kogi Central,” she said.

Beneficiaries of this empowerment programme include widows, underprivileged, amongst others.

The cerebral lawyer said the items were not just for PDP members, but for all members of her constituency and the state.