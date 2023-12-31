Sean Tizzle, Slim Case, Godillac to headline Playland’s New Year countdown

By Rita Okoye

Luxury night club and lounge Playland has unveiled the lineup for its New Year countdown celebration.

The star-studded event is set to be headlined by music heavyweights Sean Tizzle, Slim Case, and Godillac, promising an unforgettable night of music, glamour, and celebration as attendees bid farewell to the current year and welcome the new one.

Known for hosting some of the most exclusive events in Lagos, Playland is gearing up to create a memorable experience for show-goers in Ikotun and its environs.

\x

With Sean Tizzle’s various hit songs, Slim Case’s street credibility, and Godillac’s unique sound, the stage is set for a diverse musical journey that caters to a wide range of tastes.

The New Year countdown at Playland, which will be held in the club premises on December 31, is expected to draw a diverse crowd of music enthusiasts and celebrities.

“Expect the best countdown on the mainland on 31st. Playland is known for luxury and class, so come prepared for premium entertainment,” said Playland CEO, Samod.

Speaking on security, the CEO noted, “Security of lives and properties is one priority, and we’ve made adequate arrangements with the authorities, so be rest assured there won’t be any problems at all. Playland is poised to usher in the New Year with style and grandeur, making it a must-attend event for Lagosians.”