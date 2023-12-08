S’Court judgment: desist from fomenting trouble – police warn protesters, others

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment and the festive period, the Kano State Police Command has on Friday warned organizers of protest and others to desist from fomenting trouble capable of disrupting peace enjoyed in the state or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

The state’s commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, gave the warning shortly after a review of the peace accord signed between the leadership of the major political parties, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmen of three local government areas, and heads of security agencies in the state.

CP Gumel said he has already mapped out robust strategies to deal with any plan to bring restiveness to the state.

The police commissioner further said he is leaving no stone unturned to ensure adequate security of lives and properties as it has embarked on courtesy visits to the religious leaders across the major faiths in the state to preach and disabuse the minds of the youths not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause trouble and break down of law and order.

According to him, “We held the heads of the joint security agencies’ meeting at this police headquarters, where the security situation was reviewed and the security arrangements agreed upon to be put in place for ensuring no breakdown of law and order before, during, and after the State Governorship Supreme Court Verdict.

“In addition, the meeting addressed some emerging security concerns with the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and some selected Local Government Council Chairmen.

“At the end of the meeting, all the stakeholders reiterated their commitment to sustaining the peace accord signed and to ensuring that every resident of the state celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities and stops panicking about the possibility of breaking down law and order before and after the Supreme Court verdict on the upcoming Governorship Election Petition.

“By and large, be assured that the joint security agencies in the state will continue to remain committed to providing a safer and more secure environment for everyone to live in peace and for their businesses to strive.

“Going forward, the Police Command during the last week embarked on courtesy visits to the religious leaders across the major faiths in the state and urged them to cooperate with all the security officials being part of the community-based policing approach the police command is implementing and promised to engage in more preaching and promoting peaceful coexistence and to also prevail on the youths not to allow themselves to be used by anybody for disrupting the peace being enjoyed in the state.

“All the religious leaders also promised to preach and disseminate messages that will help to ensure peace and order in the state, as they are truly the peace bridge builders.

“In contrast, the position of the joint security agencies in the state was made very clear. It is a priority to all security agencies that we all pay attention to the protection of lives and property and, in their part, endeavour to fish out those faceless groups planning to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state or advise them to sheath their swords as the combined security agencies have beamed the necessary searchlight on their activities. We have also mapped out robust strategies to deal with any plan to bring restiveness to the state.

“We also call on anyone or group of persons found engaging in activities likely to disrupt the peace in the state to stop or be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel, however, stated.

On their part, the Kano State NNPP Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, and his counterpart, APC Deputy Chairman, Shehu Maigari, maintained that they were peace lovers and law-abiding as they stood by the peace accord they earlier signed.