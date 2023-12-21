Sanwo-Olu appoints Oyetunde-Lawal as new GM LASODA

Oyetunde-Lawal
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, ASODA.
The appointnent takes effect from December 19, 2023.
A statement by the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, said the appointment was in recognition of Mrs. Oyetunde-Lawal’s impressive track record as a reputable lawyer, highly qualified alternate dispute resolution, human resource personnel, and an emotional intelligence coach.
According to him, “The State Government expects the new General Manager to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence, and selflessness in the discharge of her duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in her by Mr. Governor”.
Before her appointment, Oyetunde-Lawal was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Persons With Disabilities (Disability and Inclusion).
Her passion-driven conversations around the plight of disability in Nigeria led her to establish the Amputees United Initiative, a social group specifically for amputees.
She also uses advocacy to push for and encourage the inclusion of persons with disability in Nigeria.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.