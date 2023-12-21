Sanwo-Olu appoints Oyetunde-Lawal as new GM LASODA

Oyetunde-Lawal

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, ASODA.

The appointnent takes effect from December 19, 2023.

A statement by the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, said the appointment was in recognition of Mrs. Oyetunde-Lawal’s impressive track record as a reputable lawyer, highly qualified alternate dispute resolution, human resource personnel, and an emotional intelligence coach.

According to him, “The State Government expects the new General Manager to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence, and selflessness in the discharge of her duties to justify the confidence and trust reposed in her by Mr. Governor”.

Before her appointment, Oyetunde-Lawal was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Persons With Disabilities (Disability and Inclusion).

Her passion-driven conversations around the plight of disability in Nigeria led her to establish the Amputees United Initiative, a social group specifically for amputees.

She also uses advocacy to push for and encourage the inclusion of persons with disability in Nigeria.