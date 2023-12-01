SAN, Ojukwu kicks over spraying of money at reception

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Legal luminary, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, has lashed out at the decision of some individuals to spray money during a reception following the conferment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria title on him.

A press statement signed by Ojukwu on Friday, said he had earlier warned against such act before the commencement of the event.

He expressed surprise over a video footage of the reception circulating on social media depicting certain persons engaged in the unsolicited spraying of money in the course of the celebrations.

Ojukwu said he would never authorise any act that will negate nobility of the highly-cherished profession.

The statement read: “On 27th November 2023, I was formally conferred with the esteemed Rank at a Swearing-in Ceremony held at the Supreme Court of Nigeria Complex, followed by a Reception organized by family, friends and other well-wishers where dignitaries, members of my extended family, colleagues and other persons from all walks of life attended.

“My attention has been drawn to video recordings of the Reception event have been circulating on social media, ostensibly depicting certain persons engaged in the unsolicited spraying of money in the course of the celebrations, contrary to my earlier express verbal and written instructions against such acts or publicity.

“Regrettably, having regard to the nature of the event and the overwhelming turnout of various people, both known and unknown, I had no control over the actions or inactions of such persons in the course of the celebrations. These actions are condemned and do not represent my ideals and values as a legal practitioner.

“The occasion lasted for 8 hours and as it progressed, I had at several times left the stage in protest at persons attempting to spray money. The videos now shown to me online were captured at the time of a Christian praise and worship session and the monies sprayed were for the band, which I condemned. I do not have or operate any social media account, whether Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

“I did not leave the event with any Naira or Dollar sprayed by any person and I have directed persons with such videos to take them down and give this Press Release the same prominence. I am thoroughly embarrassed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I would not authorize or sanction any body under any circumstance whatsoever to engage in acts inimical to the nobility of our profession and contrary to the Rules of Conduct for members of the Inner Bar”.