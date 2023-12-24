Samm Henshaw’s music offers beacon of hope to cancer survivor

By Ayo Onikoyi

Iniabasi Samuel Henshaw, popularly known as Samm Henshaw, a British-Nigerian singer, and songwriter renowned for infusing retro soul and gospel influences into his uplifting R&B sound, has shared a heartwarming story about the profound impact his music had on a cancer survivor.

The son of a reverend, Samm Henshaw revealed, “A woman sent me a message the other day talking about the fact that she has had a cancer journey.

“And the fact that my music really got her through it. Those types of messages to me feel like the biggest impact. Just anyone letting me know that my songs played some part in their lives.

“Those types of things really mean a lot to me. We all have that thing that has maybe gotten us through some depressing moments in our lives. That to me is like the coolest thing ever to have your music have a positive impact.”

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his hit song, ‘Jumoke,’ Henshaw took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing, “I actually just made it because I was with my friends in the studio in 2019 before that my friend passed on. We were celebrating something, a little win. Then, we started randomly making music and it ended up being Jumoke. Steven always said to me that I should make Afrobeats. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2022, and I wasn’t able to play it for him. So we ended up putting it out in his honor.”

Discussing his journey into the music industry, Henshaw revealed, “I started fairly late in the music industry. I didn’t officially get signed until I was 21. And I’m still getting used to the fact that it’s the new norm for me

When asked about his debut album, ‘Untidy Soul,’ Henshaw shared, “I think Untidy Soul is just an opportunity to introduce people to me as my debut. It was to allow people to get to sort of know me a little bit. My character, my experiences, my thoughts, my feelings.”