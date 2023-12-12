Rotary club of Ogunu organizes free medical eye care 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Rotary club of Ogunu, district 9141 has organized a free medical eye care outreach in Ugbuwangwe, Ogunu communities, Warri south local government area.

Eye glasses, drugs were given to residents who turned up for the medical outreach programme at the primary health centres in Ugbuwangwe and Ogunu communities.

President of the Rotary club Ogunu, Rotarian Sunny Popo said the free medical programme was part of the club’s humanitarian service , adding that the club also recently gave out interest free loans to some artisans in the areas to enable them build their businesses.

Project Chairman of the Rotary club, Ogunu Rotarian Moses Maichibi also enjoined residents to go for routine medical eye check, adding that the medical outreach was part of events lined up for the Rotary’s month of disease prevention and treatment.

The Opthalmologist, Dr Brendan Igumbor , Matrons of the health centres Mrs Gladys Otomewo and Roseline Wikili who was represented, thanked Rotary for the gesture.

Dr Igumbor advised the beneficiaries to do regular eye check for early treatment of any ailment.

” Do regular check up. Avoid self medication. To save your eyes.”.

The beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the Rotary club for the kind gesture