Rivers Crisis: NLC talks tough on workers’ welfare

By Davies Iheamnachor

Following the political standoff between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his immediate predecessor, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened that it would take legal action over the crisis, saying the conflict was affecting workers’ welfare.

NLC said the development was a ploy to distract Fubara from matters of state and called on involved parties to stay in action.

This was just as nine commissioners out of 19 appointed into Fubara’s cabinet, yesterday, resigned their offices.

The commissioners, who are reportedly taking sides with Wike, include Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN; Commissioner for Works, Dr. Des George-Kelly, Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Aguma; Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom; Commissioner for Housing, Dr. Gift Worlu, Commissioner for Transport, Dr Jacobson Nbina; and Commissioner for Environment, Austin Ben-Chioma resigned.

Also, 10 of the commissioners appointed by Wike, but have reportedly switched their loyalty to Fubara are still in the cabinet.

They include the Commissioner for Sports, Chris Green; Energy and Natural Resources, Mr Uchechukwu Nwafor; Women Affairs, Dr. Roseline Uranta; Prof. Henry Ogiri (Power); Engr. Charles Amadi (Chieftaincy and Community Development); Dr. Adaeze Oreh (Health); Dr. Kenneth Chisom Gbali (Youth Development); Joseph Johnson (Information and Communications); Victor Kii (Agriculture); and Isaac Umejuru (Urban Development).

Speaking in Port Harcourt after a jointly organised labour meeting last Friday, State Chairman of NLC, Alex Agwanwo,condemned the crisis, insisting that if the situation doesn’t change, it would apply the law in advancing members’ interests.

His words: “We categorically condemn in totality the crisis in Rivers State and we call for immediate peace between all the political actors involved, so that we can have peace and prosperity in the state. Honestly, this crisis is not helping us. When two elephants fight, the grass suffers. As workers, we are feeling the impact.

“The state is tensed. Our members are beginning to complain about the uprising and how their welfare is now being delayed. The N35,000 wage has been implemented by the Federal Government, but the state workers are yet to benefit from it. We have been engaging the state governor on how to implement this, but due to this crisis, the governor has not been able to have time with us. He has been very busy. For us, this distraction must stop.”