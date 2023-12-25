By John Alechenu, Abuja

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has appealed to Nigerians to unite in a bid to rescue what is left of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

Secondus made the appeal in a Christmas message to Nigerians, yesterday.

A statement by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja, on Sunday, quoted the former PDP Chairman as felicitating with Nigerians on this year’s anniversary of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

According to him, Secondus equally prayed that “the peace, love, and joy of Christmas will energize us to surmount our economic and security challenges and build a better country.”

Rivers

Abonyi explained that Secondus reviewed the political crises ravaging some states since the inception of the Bola Tinubu administration and cautioned the political class to be wary of actions that may constitute a threat to our nascent democracy and national security.

He said, “With particular reference to the crisis in Rivers State, the former PDP boss contended that the intervention of President Bola Tinubu must be by the spirit and letter of our constitution for it to be implementable.”

Abonyi quoted his principal as saying, “There are creative ways a political conflict can be resolved if and when the President acts like a statesman and the President of all Nigerians.

“Mr President would have violated this sacred role if he acted in such a way and manner that gave an unconstitutional advantage to his political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and an individual political godfather.

“This is the scenario the unenforceable agreement reached at the instance of Mr President purports to foster.”

Secondus joined other well-meaning Nigerians in calling on Mr President and relevant stakeholders to act in the interest of peace in Rivers State and ensure genuine, unbiased, generally acceptable, and enforceable reconciliation of the crisis.

He commended the people of Rivers State for comporting themselves peacefully and applying civil engagement in the face of this wanton provocation and wished them and indeed all Nigerians Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.