Rise-up, contribute your decent quota to national development – Onjeh @ 50 urges Nigerians

The week-long 50th birthday celebration of former PRODA Board Chairman, Com. Daniel Onjeh, was concluded in pomp and pageantry on Sunday, 17th December, 2023, with a grand dinner at the Abuja Continental Hotel, (formerly Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja).

The event witnessed the attendance of the Deputy Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Dr. Sam Ode mni; who represented his Principal, His Excellency the Very Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, as the Special Guest of Honour.

With Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia, Prof. Steve Ugbah, as the Chairman, other dignitaries present at the occasion included the House of Representatives Member for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon. Philip Agbese; the former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen; former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the APC, Dr. Salihu Moh Lukman; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students’ Affairs, Com. Sunday Asefon; and the Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Lami Danladi.

Also present at the occasion were the National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof. Dickson Akoh; the Benue State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Michael Oglegba; the Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Hon. Odoh Ugwu; the former House of Reps Member for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon. Otta Francis; former MD/CEO of Nigeria Export Promotion Zones Authorities (NEPZA) Engr. Nongov, amongst several others.

The mood in the auditorium was generally cheery and upbeat; as it afforded old friends, comrades and political associates an ample opportunity to reunite after very long intervals.

Guests at the event were thrilled to scintillating musical performances by two of Nigeria’s top gospel musicians, Solomon Lange and Chris Morgan respectively. There were other musical performances, as well as poetry and cultural dance to entertain the large audience.

Speaking at the occasion, Com. Onjeh stated that he’d held brief for the Nigerian youths for a very long time. He added that judging by the official age that defines youth – either by the Nigerian National Youth Policy or the United Nations Charter, he had since crossed the youth bracket. However, the peculiar socio-political and economic indicators of Nigeria, and the need to constantly engage the political actors, were the reasons he still held up for the youths even long after serving as NANS President, as well as his stewardship on other youth-related platforms. Onjeh observed that now that he’s at the fifth floor, it was time for him to finally quit the stage.

In what he termed a valedictory speech to the youth, the former fiery student activist noted that at the moment, he would only watch from the sidelines of activism, and guide the younger generation, as his physical activity at the barricades would henceforth be at the barest minimum. He therefore charged the youths to rise-up to their responsibility and contribute their decent quotas to the development of the nation.

Com. Onjeh equally seized the occasion to admonish the youth, stating that economic hardship was not an excuse for anyone to indulge in crime or to accept failure in life, otherwise so many people who are celebrated today, may not have attained the positions that God has elevated them to in life.

“I recall that as a little boy, my siblings and I hawked bread, Ovaltine, Ogbono and crayfish etc. on the major streets of Kaduna, just in order to support our mother – who was a stark illiterate then – at a time when my dad travelled abroad for further studies,” stated Onjeh.

The celebrant further stated that he gives thanks and glory to God for preserving his life.

Delivering his address, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Ugbah, showered copious plaudits on Com. Onjeh, describing him as a man of honour and integrity.

“Here is a man that I’ve known for about twenty years now. Here is a man who has values – for some of us – dreams of possessing. Here is a courageous man, who has been resilient in his pursuit of whatever it is he has set his eyes on,” stated Prof. Ugbah.

In his remark, the National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof. Dickson Akoh, observed that the occasion of Onjeh’s 50th birthday offered ample opportunity for genuine reconciliation in the Benue State Chapter of the APC, as it afforded politicians from different sides of the political divides during the last general elections, a congenial atmosphere to interact and broker lasting reconciliation.

Also speaking on behalf of his Principal, the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Dr. Sam Ode, described Com. Onjeh as a very passionate young man who’s imbued with high integrity, and therefore has bright prospects to excel in politics. He assured Onjeh that his ambition to represent Benue South in the Senate would certainly be actualized in God’s appointment time, and prayed that the 2027 general elections will be God’s appointment time for Onjeh to clinch the Benue South Senatorial seat.

Com. Onjeh’s 50th birthday celebration kick-started on 13th December, 2023, with a sober reflection. He subsequently visited the Mother Theresa Children’s Home at Gwarinpa, Abuja, as well as the Gwarinpa General Hospital at Life Camp, where he interacted with, and shared gifts with the children and patients respectively.

The other activities scheduled to commemorate Onjeh’s 50th birthday, including a Health Awareness Walk; a Symptom on the theme, “The Imperative of Deepening Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria”; the launching of the Funmilayo Fasona and O.J. Dennis Memorial Lectures and the conferment of Awards of Appreciation, were all shifted to February, next year, for convenience.