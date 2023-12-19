Reconnecting to the global radar (6), By Eric Teniola

From last week continues the narrative of Federal government’s intervention in African countries

The advance team visited Masvingo, Victoria falls, before we finally settled down in Harare. Bob Marley and other musicians played on the eve of Zimbabwe’s independence. It was during that time that Samora Machael of Mozambique described the new country as the “jewel of Africa which must not be tarnished”.

The Federal Government gave us specific instruction to dress in Agbada or buba and soro. The then Prime Minister, Robert Mugabe became emotional when President Shehu Shagari (25 February 1925 – 28 December 2018) GCFR donated 10 million dollars to the new country. During our stay, we were treated like superstars. That was then.

As stated earlier, an active President and an active Foreign Minister will be required to design and implement outstanding foreign policy objectives. I don’t know what President Bola Tinubu GCFR, hopes to achieve in foreign affairs. Most people believe he will be pro-west because of his background, notwithstanding that his Vice President, Kashim Shettima(57) and his foreign Minister, Alhaji Tugger are both Muslims.

In the early 70s while we were in Ibadan with the likes of Oladunnin Ayandepo, Joe Abiola alias atuma, Tayo Kehinde, Soji Alakuro, Folu Olamiti, Toye Akiyode alias agusko, Sanya Ogunlana alias SOSOELE and others, he never embraced socialist policies or be allowed to be called Comrade or aluta continua which were popular clichés during that period. In Ibadan then he was just a GOOD FELLOW struggling to survive like everyone.

President Bola Tinubu GCFR left Ibadan for Chicago, United States of America to study. Among his classmates at that time in Chicago was Chief Kunle Adedayo(75) alias BABA YUNGBAYUNGBA, from Ila Orangun in Osun state, now the Chairman of Tastee Fried Chicken in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu and Chief Kunle Adedayo were both living in the same apartment at 7959 South Phillips,Chicago,USA.

When Chief Adedayo got married in Chicago in 1976 to his alluring Ijebu Ode lady, Yinka Pamela, Bola Tinubu was one of his groomsmen at the marriage event. When their son, Bunmi, was born in 1977, President Bola Tinubu was the godfather.

When President Tinubu returned to Nigeria, he was employed at Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, Bookshop House, 50/52, Broad Street, Lagos. His co-workers at that time were Chief Pius Olu Akinyelure, Barry Fadase, Segun Fatusi (MY MAIN MAN), Dayo Jolaoso, Sola Ogunsola, Mr. Sijuade, Akin Doherty, Adekunle Ali, Akin Fatunke, Olu Onakoya, Akin Leigh, Emmanuel Adesoye, John Nnadi, Nwachukwu Okonkwo, Moses Olabode, Adenike Williams, Sunday Essien, Olumide Ajomale, Olusegun Ojo, Oloye Femi Olugbende, Bath Mou, Kola Fajuyigbe and others.

At lunch time, he was always at MUMMMY’S PLACE (Mrs Adebanjo) on 12, Lewis street, Lagos Island, which was also attended by Dayo Shobowale, Joke Sanyaolu, Yinka Guedon, Tola Animashaun, Remi Agbaosi, Dele Adeola, Biyi Badejo, Prince Bola Ojora, Tunde Duale, Prince Makinwa Ademiluyi(MAKAAY), Akin Sanwo-Olu, Winnie Ojei, Ranti Aborowa, Tunde Adebanjo, Remi Odukoya, Supo Ali Balogun, Egbon Ladi Rasaki, Tunde Babayale, Gori Thomas, Roy Abiodun, Femi Akiyode, Dr. Okubanjo, C.K. Roberto, Lamidi Albert, Eddy Obaseki and others.

At that time his close associates included Afolabi Salami, Kasali Abayomi alias Baba Sandra and they usually go to Abe Igi joint in Surulere.

During his NADECO years in exile, he was in London, seeing almost on daily basis, that polished urban gentleman, Dapo Durosinmi Etti OMO EKO PATAKI.

He is not radical. He is not fanatical. He is not revolutionary. Even if he wants to be now, age is not on his side. He is not likely to be anti-WEST like Hugo Chavez of Venezuela (28 July 1954- 5 March 2013) or Colonel Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi (7 June 1942 – 20 October 2011) of Libya or Salvador Allende (26 June 1908- 11 September 1973) of Chile.

Since he became President on May 29 this year, we have seen his hand in Niger Republic following the coup in that country on 26 July as the Chairman of ECOWAS, which is a rotational position. We are yet to see more of him in foreign affairs. As for his foreign Minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar(56), we read his timely statement at the beginning of the Israeli-Hamas war, calling for the de-escalation of the war. In August 2017, he was appointed Nigerian Ambassador to Germany by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

Yusuf Tuggar represented Gamawa from Bauchi State in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011. He served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Procurement, regulating government spending in the oil and gas industry, education, health and water resources, the committee worked on separating the president’s cabinet from affairs of awarding contracts.

To be concluded