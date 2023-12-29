RCCG donates foodstuffs to Lagos communities, lifts souls

PRESENTATION: L-R: Head of Department, CSR, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dominion Sanctuary, Deaconess Abayomi Adeleye; member, Mr Ishola Kareem; Welfare Secretary, Miss Josephine Ijeh; Chairman Agidingbi Youth Forum, Mr A. Yusuf : Asst HOD, CSR, Mr Segun Oyeneye; Pastor in Charge of Zone, Pastor Adeoye Ogunleye; Minister in Charge of CSR, Pastor Olugbenga Ogunmoyela and Secretary CSR, Mr Anthony Uwana, during yuletide presentation to Agidingbi Youth Forum

As part of efforts aimed at spreading the love of Jesus Christ during the Yuletide, members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Acme Ikeja Lagos, recently donated foodstuffs to communities in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Minister-In-Charge, CSR Department, Prof. Olugbenga Ogunmoyela listed the communities to include Agidingbi, Jafojo, Oke-Ira, Idi-Agbon and Olubi. He disclosed that most of the Baales of the communities come to Dominion Sanctuary regularly to worship.

He added: “we try to identify and connect with them as a family. We also gave each community 20 bags split into 500 2kg bags of local rice and 50 copies of the 2024 Open Heavens authored by Pastor E.A Adeboye.To him, “by giving them Heaven, this is our own way of evangelism.”

Ogunmoyela who led members of the Dominion Sanctuary ACME District 19 to the event, stated that the CSR Department of the RCCG is an initiative of the RCCG Mission under the General Overseer, Pastor E.A. Adeboye to showcase the church’s sense of responsibility towards the community and the environment in which it operates.

This gesture came on the heels of similar donation of 100 bags 2kg local rice and copies of the 2024 Open Heavens devotional in support of the Agidingbi Youth Forum (AYF) programme with the theme “Youths involvement in Nation Building”.

In his message, Pastor in charge of the Zone Dominion Sanctuary ACME, Adeoye Ogunleye who represented the Pastor in charge of Region 19 and Intercontinental Missions Coordinator, Brown Oyitso stressed the need for Christians to engage in sacrifice.

To him, sacrifice does not mean when you have abundance, but you can give the little you have. “The world will pass away and we will give account of our deeds’ He stated.

He added that “we also share the word. That is what we call Christian Social Responsibility. We are going to eat food and it will digest but the word of God is lamp unto our feet.’

Expressing his appreciation, Community Secretary Agidingbi, Adesina Olalemi, who spoke on behalf of the recipients lauded the gesture and the church, and urged them not to rest on their oars.

Similarly, Auditor and Chairman Community Affairs Committee Agidingbi CDA, Ajoye Olawole also urged the church to assist the communities in helping the youths get rid of drug abuse.