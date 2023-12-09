Posers for Navy over oil theft in Ondo

•Their gunboats in shootout with Tompolo’s men bursting ship stealing crude oil

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Jimitota Onoyume, and Akpokona Omafuaire

Suspected officials of the Nigerian Navy, reportedly providing protection for a vessel caught stealing crude oil, off the coast of Ondo State, weekend, engaged operatives of the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, Nigerian Army, and other government security forces, who mobilized to the scene to burst the crime, in a fierce shootout.

They also whisked the master of the vessel and crew-members, hours later, away from the scene of the incident, following the refusal of the operatives of TSSNL, owned by the ex-militant leader, Dr. Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, to back off from the morning when they laid siege to the scene, until evening.

Tantita’s Executive Director – Operations and Technical, Capt. Warredi Enisuoh, in a preliminary report to the the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPCL,Command and Control Center, Abuja, gave a graphic description of the show of shame, and raised several posers on the supposed collusion of the Nigerian Navy, two petroleum companies, and a well-connected oil baron, currently facing court charges.

Intelligence

The report dated December 8, 2023 is entitled: “Preliminary Report on an Unidentified Ship Involved in Crude Oil Theft from a Well-Jacket Located Between OML 103/OML 110, Off the Coast of Ondo State.”

He said, “In the last week, Tantita Security Services Operatives in the Igbokoda axis of Ondo State have been receiving and gathering intelligence on a group of persons planning to steal crude oil, off the coast of Ondo State.

“Apparently, they had secured the thumbs-up from unknown security personnel as regards their intended operation. The mode of the stealing will be by ship, whose name has been obliterated and unknown.

“Chief among the beneficiaries of the planned operation is an oil baron (name withheld), who is currently facing charges in court under similar circumstances.

“The loading of the ship was to commence just before 2200 hrs local time on the 6th of December, 2023. Tantita Security operatives got confirmation that the unknown ship is on location, and has made fast to the Well Jacket, and that loading has commenced.

“At about 0300 hrs local time Tantita operatives set out to secure the scene of the crime via two boats. While underway, information reached us that the ship had onboard four AK-47 rifles and ammunition, and we should move with caution.

“This prompted us to have a change in plan from securing the ship in the dark to laying siege in the area, waiting for daylight hours.

Navy came with gunboats, fire warning shots

“As daylight approached, we approached the ship to have a clearer view. We discovered they had already connected hoses from the Wellhead to its deck and loading had commenced. By this time, an update also came that the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base has sent out gunboats in the direction of the crime scene as well.

“Their mission was to rescue the ship from the Tantita operatives laying siege in the area and securing it from being boarded.

“Not long after the information about the Navy gunboats came in at about 0700 hrs local time, two Navy gunboats, and one speed boat donated to the Nigerian Navy by the Ondo State government, four years ago, approached and started firing warning shots. The Tantita Security operatives had no choice but to abandon securing the crime scene, calling for backup from their Oporoza Base.

“Backup from Tantita’s Oporoza Base arrived the scene at about mid afternoon. They could not approach the vessel, still fastened to the wellhead with its loading hose. We presume that loading was still in progress.

TSSNL adamant; vessel master, crew whisked away

“Nigerian Navy did all it could to protect the ship. We refused to leave the area despite the cat and mouse chase between the Tantita operatives and the Navy at sea.

“By evening time, we got information that the Navy had removed the master of the yet to be identified ship and one other crew member to their base in Lagos for reasons we consider obvious.

“From our deductions, owing to the short time span and lack of room given to the crude oil thieves and the size of the hoses, the ship has not loaded much before its planned operation was disrupted.

“Though we are unsure as to how much she has taken since we could not board the ship. In the videos attached to this report, you could clearly see the government security forces attached to the Tantita security operatives complaining about how the Nigerian Navy fired at them.

Alleged sponsor

“A situation that continuously daunts us as we are; our attention is also focused on the sponsor of the ill fated voyage of this unidentified ship. We have attached the charges filed against him and one other.

“In addition, find below photographs of some the sponsor’s victims whom are alive to tell their ordeal.

“Further intelligence reaching the Tantita Security Services is that the sponsor is apparently connected, and working with one of the persons approaching the Nigerian National Petroleum Company for a pipeline security contract.

“In addition, he works with an expert living in Benin, specialized in tampering with well jackets for illegal off-take by ships. We are currently on his trail.

“While Tantita Security Services will continue to lay siege, and monitor the situation as it unfolds in addition as to the whereabouts of the well jacket engineer, with updates, find below some of the recommendations coming into mind at the moment, that would require urgent attention:

Posers/recommendations

“The Nigerian Navy be implored to allow us bring the unidentified ship in for further investigation.

“The Navy should produce the crew taken off the unidentified ship for questioning

“The Nigerian Navy should make sure that the stolen crude oil is not pumped out and the ship cleaned up

“The activities going on inside of the Nigerian Navy’s FalconEye should be investigated as the ship was only a few kilometers, off the coast of Ondo State, well within view of the Nigerian Navy’s FalconEye, but they never reacted.

“The connection and acclaimed transactions between the sponsor and the said Pipeline Surveillance Company approaching the NNPCL for a contract should be investigated.

“The activities of the employees of two petroleum companies (name withheld) should be closely looked into and investigated as there has been one too many crude oil theft from jackets within this same vicinity

“There should be an inquiry into the shooting directed at Tantita operatives and the government security forces attached to them by the Nigerian Navy personnel on the gunboat marked -P491”.

Legal Advice

The TSSNL attached in the preliminary report a Legal Advice from the Ministry of Justice, Ondo State, to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, ‘D’ Department, State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, The Nigerian Police, Akure, in a case of armed robbery reported against the oil baron and his gang members.

Senior Legal Adviser, A.A. Akinbosade, in the Advice with reference number, 10/S.125134/17, dated June 2022, said, “Flowing from the above facts and circumstances of this case, it is clear that the security agents which comprised policemen, Civil Defense Corps and men of the Niger Delta Security Surveillance were attacked by oil bunkers on 18th day of November, 2021.”

“From the facts of this case, Page B1, (Iwatan Bamitale or Tale) and his gang members (whose names were given as Jide jendi Omomowo, Magan Don B, Ayomibo Demehin, Ebad and others, who are now at large were the perpetrators of the attack on security officers on the 18th day of November, 2021, according to eyewitnesses accounts…”

The ministry recommended that they be charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempt to murder, wounding with intent, and advised the Police to intensify efforts to fish them out.