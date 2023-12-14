Politicians plotting to undermine Fubara, destabilise Rivers – IPND

Comrade Alex Uwom, Diaspora Coordinator, IPND

An advocacy group, Indigenous People of Niger Delta, IPND, has condemned attempts by certain political gladiators who are using the Rivers State House of Assembly, and non-state actors to undermine the duly elected governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.

The group also expressed grave concerns over orchestrated plots to destabilize democracy and cause political instability in the state.

An electronic statement released on Thursday in England, United Kingdom, signed by Comrade Alex Josiah Uwom, Diaspora Co-ordinator IPND, said, “ Any effort to unseat the duly elected governor through illegitimate means is not only a direct invitation to anarchy but also a betrayal of the trust bestowed upon the governor by the citizens and indigenous people of Rivers State.

“ We would like to emphasize that Rivers State is the capital of the Niger Delta people and serves as the economic hub of the region. It has a rich history of struggle for the Niger Delta region, and we cannot stand idly by while political players attempt to undermine and subjugate the River people for their personal political interests or financial greed”

The statement continued; “ As an organization committed to defending the rights and interests of the indigenous people, we call upon the governor of Rivers State to take immediate action to protect the democratic mandate freely given to him by the citizens and indigenous people of the state. The overwhelming support shown in the keenly contested election reflects the trust placed in the governor to govern in the best interests of the people”

According to Comrade Alex Josiah Uwom, “ We hereby declare a call to order, urging all relevant authorities and stakeholders to prioritize the stability of democracy in Rivers State. We call for an end to any attempts to undermine the governance and stability of the state. The Indigenous People of Niger Delta will closely monitor the situation and work tirelessly to ensure that the voice and will of the indigenous people of Rivers State are not trampled upon.

“ It is imperative that all political players, both within and outside the state, respect the democratic process and refrain from any actions that would undermine the will of the people. We implore all concerned individuals and groups to uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and fairness.”

Adding that, “ The Indigenous People of Niger Delta remains steadfast in our commitment to the welfare and rights of the indigenous people of the Niger Delta region. We will continue to advocate for the preservation of democracy, the protection of human rights, and the empowerment of our people.”

IPND is working towards the protection of the rights and interests of the indigenous people of the Niger Delta region, the statement added.