Police shoot Nollywood actor, Azeez Ijaduade in Ogun 

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Popular Nigerian actor and movie director cum producer, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade was in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly shot by a trigger-happy policeman in Iperu, Ogun State.

He is currently battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan Remo.

This was disclosed in a midnight Instagram message by Ijaduade’s colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo, with the handle @iamabiodunadebanjo, seen by our correspondent.

It was captioned, “Please we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by a Nigeria Police personnel.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for Ogun State Police PPRO, Omolola Odutola said that Azeez Ijaduade attended an end of the year party in Iperu area of the state before an argument came up between the organizers of the party and the police, which led to accidental discharge by the officer.

She said, “Yes we got the story, but I can confirm to you that the Nollywood actor is in a stable condition now.”