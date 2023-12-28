Police nab trans-border car snatching syndicate

By Evelyn Usman

Three suspected members of a trans-border car snatching syndicate have met their Waterloo following their arrest by policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, in their hideouts in Lagos and Ogun states.

The suspects were alleged to have accosted a woman who was leaving her office in the Ikeja area of Lagos, a fortnight ago, in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that they drove the woman in her Toyota car with number plate, BWR 49 DE, to Kara Bridge, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

They were also alleged to have forced her to transfer N3.2 million from her account to a designated account, pushed her out of her car and zoomed off.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspected leader of the gang, Sheriff Owolabi, who had been on the command’s wanted list over the murder of a victim during a robbery operation he led four months ago, was the first suspect to be arrested.