Police nab suspected cultist, recover firearm in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old suspected cultist, Rafiu Odeyemi, and also retrieved a firearm from him.

This was made known in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on his X account on Sunday.

Hundeyin said Odeyemi was apprehended when he and his gang members invaded a house in a retaliatory attack against a rival group.

The police spokesperson commended the residents of the estate where the incident occurred for rising up courageously to apprehend the cultist.

Lagos PPRO wrote, “23-year-old Rafiu Odeyemi and his fellow suspected cultists stormed a Lagos residential estate to avenge an earlier attack on their members by a rival cult group. Estate residents rose up and succeeded in apprehending Rafiu with his firearm, while the rest escaped arrest.

“We commend residents of the estate for not taking laws into their hands but promptly handing the suspect over to the police. The suspect is to be arraigned at the conclusion of an investigation.”