Police investigate Ogun mob killing, warn against jungle justice

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Ogun State Police Command said it has begun investigation into the circumstances that led to the lynching of two persons over allegations of the murder of 12-year-old Ayomide Agunbiade for ritual purposes in the Odo Alaro area of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in Abeokuta.

It was gathered that two yet-to-be-identified persons were lynched by a mob for allegedly killing a 12-year-old boy, Ayomide Agunbiade, for ritual purposes in the Odo Alaro area of Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Agunbiade had gone missing on Christmas Day (Monday) which was his birthday after someone said to be his uncle had come to pick him up in the absence of his mother in the pretext of celebrating his birthday with him.

A village elder who pleaded anonymity, because he was not permitted to speak on the matter, said, it was when the case of the missing child was escalated within the community that a boy, said to have witnessed the moment the missing boy went with his uncle, told the search party that someone who presented himself as an uncle took him out on Monday.

“When the uncle was confronted about the allegation of knowing the whereabouts of the missing boy, he denied knowing anything about his whereabouts, but the boy insisted that he was the one who came to pick him up for the birthday celebration.

It was also gathered that upon further interrogation by some community members, the said uncle confessed to knowing Agunbiade’s whereabouts but told them that he had killed him for ritual purposes.

“It was the sight of the state of Ayomide (Agunbiade) that infuriated the crowd who had gathered in numbers. The crowd descended on them and lynched them before police officers came around and took their bodies away,” he said.

Odutola, who confirmed the incident, stressed that mob action in any form is a punishable offence under the law. She disclosed that the command had begun an investigation into the matter and anyone found culpable would be made to face the law.

“A case of suspected ritual killing was reported to the Odogbolu Divisional Police station on Tuesday and police operatives swung into action immediately. On getting to the scene, the mob had already descended on the suspects. When our officers tried to intervene, the mob attacked the police team which led them to call for reinforcement.

“The police team eventually took the suspects who were in a bad state to the nearest hospital but they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Their bodies and that of the 12-year-old boy had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

“The command wish to state clearly that jungle justice or mob action is a punishable offense. We have commenced investigation into the matter and whoever is found culpable will be prosecuted.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, remains committed to riding the state of criminal elements and will not rest on its oars in dealing decisively with criminals,” Odutola concluded.