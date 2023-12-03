Police, complainant killed as angry mob set suspected killer ablaze in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

An angry mob has set ablaze an unidentified suspected killer of a Police Constabulary and a complainant at Evwreni community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State while on mission to recover a stolen vehicle.

Vanguard gathered that, the deceased Constabulary Policeman, Late Solomon Ughere allegedly attached to the JWC section of the Nigeria Police at the Ughelli Area Command was detailed among other officers to recover a suspected stolen vehicle parked at the premises of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, located at Evwreni community.

A security source from the Delta State Police Command disclosed that; “the deceased complainant, identified as Mr. Lucky Aki, a senior member of the Church was sent by Church authority to go and incident the case of the suspected stolen car parked at the church premises at the Ughelli Area command.

“After registering the incident, some Police Officers were detailed to retrieve the car from the church premises but on getting to the scene, they saw the suspect whose identity could not be ascertained standing by the vehicle.

“The suspect, on sighting the security agents, took to his heel and was chased to a nearby bush were he was caught and while he was struggling with the police, he stabbed Mr. Solomon Ughere, and the complainant, Mr Lucky Aki, that held him.

“While Mr. Solomon Ughere died before getting to the hospital, Mr Lucky died after arriving at the Ughelli Central Hospital due to the degree of injury sustained. Both victims have been deposited at the morgue.” the source disclosed.

Another source alleged that after killing the two persons, the suspect who fled into the bush was later apprehended by angry mob that lay siege around the community.

“The suspect was apprehended while attempting to cross the east /west road axis by Girls Model secondary school, Evwreni and when they got to his house, two kidnapped victims were set free before he was beaten to stupor and set ablaze.”

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright confirmed the incident. He said in a terse message, “Confirmed “.