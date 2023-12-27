Police Commission denies recruitment of constables

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission, yesterday denied social media report, requesting prospective candidates for screening for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force to come with the sum of N2000.

The message which had the name of the Commission on top, reads Police Service Commission: congratulations and U have been shortlisted for the physical screening on January 8, 2024, come along with N2,000.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the commission, said: “The Commission wishes to disown and disassociate itself from the said publication which obviously is fictitious and misleading.“

The Commission had earlier in a statement explained that the ongoing recruitment is entirely free from the registration stage to the last stage, which is medical examination and wishes to state that nothing has changed to warrant requesting the candidates to come with N2,000 for the screening exercise.

“The commission warns that it will no longer tolerate the meddlesomness of fraudsters, who seem bent in compromising the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The commission wishes to advise the prospective candidates to ignore these misleading messages as the Police Recruitment Board is currently sending messages to successful candidates with detailed information on requirements for the screening exercise.

“The commission will not at any point impose any fee on the candidates and will ensure that the exercise is transparent, merit based and in obedience with the Federal Character principles.

“Candidates are advised to resist the temptation to cut corners in an attempt to succeed in this endeavour as strict regulations have been put in place to protect the recruitment exercise from the beginning to the end.”