Police arrest suspected cult member in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Operatives of the Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police have arrested a 30-year-old suspected cultist, Ademuyiwa Sodiq Akanni, also known as “Mate,” in the Adigbe area of Abeokuta.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement she made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the arrest of Ademuyiwa followed credible information received by the police.

Odutola said, “the Anti cultism unit of Ogun State Police Command today the 19th of December received a credible information regarding the presence of suspected cultists in the Adigbe area.

“Acting swiftly, on same date, at about 1200hrs, officers were deployed to the specified location.

“During the operation, a 30-year-old suspect named Ademuyiwa Sodiq Akanni, also known as “Mate,” was apprehended at the mentioned location.

“Upon conducting a search on him, a locally made pistol along with a cartridge was found on him and recovered as an exhibit.

“Although some of the other suspected cultists managed to escape, the unit is actively working to track them down and ensure they face legal consequences.

“During the interrogation of Ademuyiwa, he confessed to being a member of the proscribed Buccaneers confraternity, also known as “Alora.” Importantly, he has provided valuable information that will aid in locating the cult’s other hideouts.

Odutola noted that the State Police Command is dedicated to eradicating cultism from the state.

“In light of this particular case, the arrested suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation in order to gather additional evidence and uncover any other potential connections to the cult group.