Pogba anti-doping hearing moved to unspecified date

Paul Pogba’s anti-doping hearing has been moved from January 18 to an unspecified date, a source told AFP on Wednesday.

According to the source, Italy’s anti-doping tribunal accepted a demand from the Juventus midfielder’s lawyers.

Neither the tribunal nor 30-year-old Pogba’s representatives wanted to make a comment when contacted.

The France and former Manchester United playmaker faces a potentially lengthy ban following the hearing at the NADO tribunal in Rome.

In December, prosecutors called for Pogba to be banned for four years following his provisional suspension in September.

Pogba could cut his requested ban in half if he demonstrates that he did not intentionally dope, while he may only be suspended for a few months if he can prove the banned substance was taken out of competition and did not have an impact on his performance.

His representatives said last month that the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.