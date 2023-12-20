Play Network Studio’s “Blood Vessel”  tops Netflix’s most viewed chart

By Benjamin Njoku

Play Network Studio’s latest crime-thriller, “Blood Vessel,” has claimed the top spot on Netflix’s most-viewed chart, boasting an impressive 4.4 million views during its debut week of release, according to Netflix.

Directed by Moses Inwang, “Blood Vessel” takes an unconventional route by opting to film in the oil-rich Nembe community in Bayelsa, Nigeria. This choice extends to the film’s use of Ijaw, a Nigerian language, infusing the narrative with depth and authenticity.

This Netflix “Original,” written by Musa Jeffery David, is a cinematic tour de force that has triggered a wave of enthusiastic reviews from both local and international audiences.

A stellar lineup of producers, Arafat Bello-Osagie, Roxanne Adekunle-Wright, and Agozie Ugwu, under the guidance of the acclaimed executive producer Charles Okpaleke (CharlesofPlay), has undoubtedly contributed to the film’s success.

Okpaleke’s track record of excellence, evident in productions such as “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free,” “Rattle Snake,” and “Nneka The Pretty Serpent,” and Nigeria’s first Nollywood game “Aki and Pawpaw: Epic Run” further solidifies his reputation as a master in the world of Nigerian cinema.