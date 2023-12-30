Plateau: Obi visits IDPs in Bokkos, B/Ladi

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi on Saturday visited the internally displaced persons in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State to commiserate with the people.

At the COCIN Church, Bokkos where he met with some of the persons and donated the sum of N5m, Mr. Obi charged them not to lose hope as he will continue to add his voice to those of other Nigerians to ask the government to do the right thing and end insecurity in the State.

His words, “This is my second time coming to Plateau this year. The other time, it was Mangu. Plateau is known for peace and hospitality, you have no reason to be going through this. We will continue to insist that the government come to your rescue. We will do whatever we can to support you, no Nigerian should be in the IDP camps. I am here to commiserate with you, I will support your efforts to cater for the people.”

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Bokkos, Monday Kassa who appreciated Mr. Obi for identifying with them, disclosed that the death toll has increased to “151; the IDPs are scattered across 12 camps in Bokkos alone and a committee has been set up to coordinate the activities in the camps.”

However, Mr. Obi also donated N5m to the IDPs in Barkin Ladi LGA.