Plateau killings: TASCK postpones annual music festival, IMF

By Ayo Onikoyi

TASCK Creative Company Limited, the organizers of the annual Incredible Music Festival (IMF), have announced the postponement of their highly anticipated New Year festival scheduled for December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024, in Jos, Plateau State.

The decision comes in solidarity with the victims of the recent tragic events in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

In a heartfelt message to friends, supporters, and the community, TASCK expressed deep condolences to the affected families and communities, condemning the senseless acts of violence that have plagued the region. The organization stands united with the people of Plateau State during this challenging time.

TASCK, known for its commitment to invigorating economic activities and promoting local talent, emphasized that the core mission of the Incredible Music Festival remains unchanged.

Despite the postponement, the company reaffirms its dedication to revitalizing Plateau State and contributing to its resurgence towards prosperity.

Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, CEO of TASCK Creative Company Limited, assured the community of a new festival date to be communicated early in 2024. The commitment to rebuilding and celebrating the rich culture and potential of Plateau State remains unwavering, as the organization looks forward to collectively navigating through these challenging times.