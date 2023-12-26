Plateau Killings: Stop senseless killings, Baptist Convention begs security agencies

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has condemned the deadly attacks by armed militias on communities in Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by Rev. Eben Durodola, NBC’s Public Relations Officer, the Convention called for immediate intervention by security agencies.

The attacks, which have resulted in the loss of numerous lives and significant damage to worship centers, have caused deep-rooted concern and anguish among religious and community leaders alike.

Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, was quoted in the statement as expressing his distress regarding the situation.

“We are saddened by the continued killing of worshippers like chicken in Plateau State and other parts of the country,” he stated.

The Reverend also called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency provide necessary security to all Nigerians and bring an end to the wanton killings in parts of the country.

The recent spate of violence has seen the Fulani militias targeting several communities, including NTV, Dares, Yelwa, and Chirang, resulting in numerous casualties.

Among the casualties is Pastor Solomon Gushe and eight of his congregation members, who were killed when a Baptist church was burned down.

In a mournful recount of the events, Rev. Akanji explained that the militias decided to strike during the yuletide celebration.

He further implored the security agencies to provide needed security to every Nigerian and put a stop to the senseless killings.

Despite the escalating violence, the Nigerian Baptist Convention has been vocal in its call for unity and support among Christians.

Rev. Akanji urged fellow Christians to “wake up and provide assistance to those who lost their relations and those who were wounded in the attack and are currently in the hospital.”

The Convention’s plea for peace comes amidst growing frustration over the perceived lack of effective response from security agencies.

“We have had high levels of insecurity in the country for the past years without any meaningful solution from the security agencies,” Rev. Akanji lamented, emphasizing the urgent need for action.