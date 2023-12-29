Plateau Killings: IGP arrives Jos, meets governor, stakeholders

Orders relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State with immediate effect

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate relocation of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 4, AIG Ebong Eyibio Ebong, to Plateau State.

This is just as IGP Egbetokun and the Force Management team arrived in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday to address the recent tragic attacks that occurred in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state on December 24th, resulting in the loss of several lives.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “The temporary relocation of AIG Zone 4 is aimed at coordinating the operations, which commence immediately.

“Additionally, extra operational assets have been deployed to the state to facilitate a comprehensive and swift investigation.

The FPRO said, “Upon his arrival in Jos, the IGP held discussions with Governor Celeb Manasseh Muftwang of Plateau State, alongside key stakeholders in the region.

“Addressing the situation decisively, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a specialised team comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counterterrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces (SF), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

“Their primary objective is to meticulously comb the affected areas, identify the culprits, and ensure swift justice is served to restore enduring peace.

“Moreover, the IGP also visited Bokkos to assess the situation firsthand and interact with the local community affected by this unfortunate event.

“The Inspector-General of Police has also shown readiness and commitment, in line with the president’s directive, to collaborate with the military in a joint effort to decimate the activities of the armed militia responsible for these attacks.

“He urged the people of Plateau not to add any ethnic colouration to the incident, emphasising that it’s the handiwork of armed criminals, as the entire nation has condemned the attacks in unison.

“The Nigeria Police Force reassures the citizens of Plateau State and the nation at large of its unrelenting commitment to diligently pursue justice and ensure the safety and security of all residents.

“The IGP extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims affected by this tragic incident and reaffirms the Force’s staunch dedication to upholding law, order, and peace in the region.”

Vanguard News