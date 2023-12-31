Plateau killing: Why Nigerians can’t be allowed to carry arms – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has justified why Nigerians can not be allowed to carry arms openly in the guise of the attacks in Plateau State.

Lagbaja spoke in interview on Channels Television on Sunday.

Recall that over 195 persons died in the most recent attacks in the North-Central state with scores wounded.

According to the Army Chief, self-defence amounts to “anarchy”.

“I do not support that. I think that is a call for anarchy.”

According to him, the Nigerian Army can defend the country and as such, there is no need for self-defence.

He also said as part of efforts to bolster security in the Plateau, more troops are being deployed to the area.

Lagbaja said, “I have reeled out our plans for 2024 for Plateau State. The troops that we are deploying to Plateau, are on their way to Plateau now.

“This night or first light tomorrow, they should be on the Plateau. We are sending more equipment to enhance the efficiency of the troops.”

Over 50 villages were said to be affected by the attacks with President Bola Tinubu calling for a thorough probe.

The assaults have also drawn global criticism as the UN is urging the Federal Government to do a thorough probe into the incidents.

“I call on the Nigerian authorities to investigate this incident promptly, thoroughly, and independently, consistent with international human rights law, and to hold those responsible to account in fair trials,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

“The cycle of impunity fuelling recurrent violence must be urgently broken. The government should also take meaningful steps to address the underlying root causes and to ensure non-recurrence of this devastating violence.”