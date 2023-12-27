Photos: Portable beats Charles Okocha in celebrity boxing bout

Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Badmus, aka Portable emerged the winner of the celebrity boxing fight against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha.

The fight, which was sanctioned by Heritage Boxing Entertainment, held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State, kicked off past 1 a.m. and lasted for about 40 minutes on Wednesday.

The pair had finally settled their scores with their fists after Portable alleged contractual issues, which led them to engage in an online feud over an alleged N40 million rip-off.

Portable claimed Okocha cheated him out of the money, only sending him a small amount, contrary to a contractual agreement.