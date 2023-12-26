Photos: NAF destroys illegal oil refining sites in Rivers.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force said its strikes by its Air Component of Operation Delta Safe on December 23, 2023, destroyed six illegal oil refining sites in Opu Arugbana in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the air offensive is in continuation of efforts to rid the Niger Delta Region of activities by oil thieves and oil pipeline vandals.

He said, “The illegal sites were sighted clustered within a radius of about 80 metres at a location about 6 nautical miles south of Opu Arugbana.

“Having been confirmed to be active, authorization was obtained to destroy the 6 sites, thus discouraging the criminals from continuing with their acts of illegality.

“Despite the festive season, air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated.

“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, who spent Christmas Day with troops in the Northeast and is currently in Katsina to fete troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, has commended the efforts of the Air Component Commanders in all the theatres of operation.

The CAS called on them not to rest until criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum.