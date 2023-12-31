Photos: Mimiko visits Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan

Former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko on Sunday visited the family of the late governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu in Ibadan.

Mimiko was accompanied by his wife, Olukemi; Mr Dare Adeleke an aide to Gov Seyi Makinde and Mr Wale Ojo Lanre, Director General Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Arts and Culture, among others

The former governor and his entourage were received by the wife of the late Governor Betty Akeredolu, Mr Kola Akeredolu and their children.

On Saturday, Mimiko had led past government officials to the Government House in Akure to condole with the governor of the state, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the government and the people of Ondo State.

“I pray to Almighty God that this type of tragedy will never befall us in Ondo state again,” he said.

Earlier in a condolence message issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, Mimiko described the death of Akeredolu as a big loss to the people of Ondo State, the community of Owo, and the nation at large.

“Beyond the rhetorics of politics, Aketi was a patriot who did only what he believed in and was never shy of expressing his personal beliefs, no matter how controversial.

“From our days as unionists in the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Aketi was, and remained a dogged fighter for causes he believed in, and a jolly good personality.

“His departure will no doubt be felt by his wife, children, immediate associates and residents of our dear state,” he said.

Late governor Akeredolu took over from Dr Mimiko as governor of Ondo state on February 24, 2017.

