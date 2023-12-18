Photos: Buhari hosts former cabinet members in Daura

Buhari

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Former President Muhammadu Buhari was pleasantly surprised on his 81st birthday when several of his former cabinet members paid him an unexpected visit at his residence in Daura, Katsina State. Led by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the visit aimed to extend birthday wishes and prayers for the ex-President.

President Buhari, who was visibly surprised and grateful, thanked his former cabinet members for taking the time to travel all the way to pay him such a visit on his birthday.

Boss Mustapha, in a brief speech, praised Buhari’s unwavering leadership and described him as an incorruptible and exemplary figure in Nigeria’s history.

“Your Excellency, sir, joining other cabinet members, we have come to pay a special homage on the occasion of your birthday. You are an incorruptible and exemplary leader. May the Almighty Allah bless you for all your efforts and service to our great nation. You have certainly earned your place in history.

Thank you for your exceptional leadership and dedication. May the Almighty Allah bless you for all your efforts and service to our great nation,” he said.

The cabinet members, including Abubakar Malami, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and others, showered prayers upon Buhari, wishing him good health and divine protection for his household.

Speaking to reporters, Mustapha highlighted Buhari’s invaluable contributions to the nation and expressed joy at seeing the former president in a relaxed and healthy state. Similarly, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, emphasized Buhari’s significance to Nigeria, stating that such a remarkable leader deserved honour not just on his birthday but always.

On his part, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, the former Minister of Transportation, while reminiscing about his admiration for Buhari since the 1970s, when the President served as the Military Governor of the then-North Eastern State of Maiduguri, stated,

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s contribution to the development of our great nation, especially in infrastructure development and securing our maritime waters against piracy, will not be forgotten in a hurry. He was an incorruptible leader and father of the nation indeed.” He prayed that the Almighty Allah would sustain Baba Buhari in good health and grace him further with a long and fruitful life.

Other cabinet members of the former president who graced the occasion include:

Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, CON, former Minister of Water Resources; Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, CON, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, CON, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Alh. Mustapha Baba Shehuri, CON, former Minister of State, Agriculture and Rural Development; Mohammed Abdullahi, CON, former Minister of Environment; Umana Okon Umana, CON, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Amb. Zubairu Dada, CON, former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs; and Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, CON, former Minister of State, Works and Housing, representing FEC members, 2019-2023.

