Paul Walker: Daughter, Vin Diesel, fans pay tribute

Paul Walker

Paul Walker died in a tragic car crash in November 30, 2013, aged 40. But the Fast & Furious star has been remembered by his daughter, Meadow Walker co-star, Vin Diesel and fans.

Meadow, Paul‘s only child, shared a touching tribute to her father on social media.

She took to Instagram on Thursday (November 30) to recognize the 10th anniversary of Paul‘s passing.

Meadow, who was 15 when her father died, posted an old video of the two laughing and embracing one another.

She captioned the clip, “10 years without you… I love you forever.”

Back in September, Meadow commemorated what would have been Paul‘s 50th birthday.

Also, Paul Walker‘s brother, Cody, recently shared what he would say to the late actor 10 years after his death.

He wrote: “It’s unbelievable that it’s been nearly 10 years because it doesn’t feel like it. I wish I could tell you how much you’re missed and how much of an impact you made on the lives of not only members of your family but people around the world.”

“This year we named my third child Paul Barrett Walker. We just held him and looked at him and thought about it. I felt it was right to honor you and the family name.”

Vin Diesel

Diesel shared a photo on his Instagram account, which he described as “one of my favorite images ever”.

He wrote: “After ten years… I know these days of beautiful remembrance will be filled with tears. But as time rolls on, with each year that passes… more smiles manage to break through the tears.

“Cause I know, when I see you again… our brotherhood will be stronger than we left it. Miss you.”

Fans

Besides the outpouring of emotions by fans posts by family and friends, Paul Walker’s X/Twitter account came to live.

The official X/Twitter account for the late actor shared a black and white image of Walker, with the following message, “10 years later we strive to honor your legacy… Love and miss you, Paul”.

Fans then started paying tributes.

10 years later we strive to honor your legacy…



Love and miss you, Paul. 💙



