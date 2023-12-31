Over 15,000 Edu’s kinsmen agog at homecoming, sing praises of Tinubu

An unprecedented crowd converged on Adadama village of Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State, country home of the dynamic Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu at the weekend as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s name resonated in songs and praises from over 15,000 residents thanking him for appointing their daughter as a federal minister of the Federal Republic.

The visit was the Minister’s first since her appointment as over 2,200 benefitted from the Renewed Hope empowerment and vocational skills acquisition.

The seemingly messianic visit was not unexpected as a result of the hard work of the minister that has earned her the star girl and revelation of the President Tinubu’s administration, and the zest at which she has been delivering on her mandate in bringing relief to the Nigerian people.

The entire Local Government and Cross River state by extension subsequently pledged full support to the administration, saying only a “President Tinubu” can take the bold step to bring young people in their thirties into the Federal Executive council not to talk of considering someone from their village.

The Minister however assured Nigerians that in 2024 they will witness an unprecedented victory over poverty such as has never been in the history of this country under President Bola Tinubu, as millions would have clear proof of recovery from poverty.

“We will deploy all approach humanly possible until we get results. Cross Riverians will also benefit from the social Protection intervention of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.”

The Obol Lepon of Ugep and the Eval Adadama who are Traditional rulers in the region, thanked President Tinubu for this great privilege stating that they have confidence in their daughter Betta Edu who is a hard worker and goal getter, assuring the President that she will not fail him.

They recounted how she built health centers for the community and has religiously paid fees for every child in the ward for about a Decade now. She has always had a humanitarian heart and is best fit for the job.

Those who passed through the vocational training for two days on different skills got their starter packs at the event. While some were put into cooperatives and empowered to set up micro businesses with strict monitoring. These persons were carefully selected through a rigorous process that ensured only the very poor, vulnerable, and sick were considered.

It was indeed endless celebration by a people who have faith in their daughters ability to deliver on the renewed Hope mandate in Nigeria, They prayed for Dr Betta Edu to do exploit, while praying for wisdom and divine protection upon her as she carries out her duties.