Our expectations for Nigeria in 2024 – Nigerians in Diaspora

By Biodun Busari

Nigerians will go into 2024 leaving behind them some high talking points in 2023, ranging from the untold hardship experienced after the naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the most hard-fought presidential election in history that produced President Bola Tinubu.

The year saw the removal of fuel subsidy, and a surge in the exodus of Nigerians to the developed nations popularly known as Japa.

In the same 2023, the were global remarkable feats for Nigerians such as the case of the Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen clinched the African Football of the Year Award on December 11 breaking a 24-year jinx.

Earlier on May 6, Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage performed at the coronation concert of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, London, the first by an African entertainer.

In all these, Nigeria still battles an economic crunch, insecurity, unemployment, rising inflation, and high-profile debt, but President Tinubu has reiterated that his administration is working tirelessly to address the challenges.

With these ambivalent situations, Nigerians living abroad have continued to contribute immensely to the growth and development of the country both in remittance and representation of the never-say-die spirit of Nigeria, in their diligence, creativity, and professionalism.

The World Bank disclosed that Diaspora remittance into Nigeria is expected to exceed $20 billion by the end of 2023 as total remittances into the sub-Saharan Africa region rise by 1.9 per cent.

In light of this, Vanguard’s BIODUN BUSARI spoke to some Nigerians in the Diaspora about their expectations for Nigeria in 2024, and they revealed key areas that need improvements for the good of the citizens – at home and abroad.

Here are excerpts:

Addressing economic hardships, curtailing japa syndrome – Dr Dele Ogundana, Senior Lecturer, Nottingham Business School, the United Kingdom

“In 2024, I anticipate the Nigerian government placing a high priority on implementing comprehensive economic measures (such as responsible budgeting and effective monetary strategies) to effectively curb inflation, thereby creating an environment conducive to investment and economic stability.

“Secondly, I expect the Nigerian government to address the ongoing exodus that is widely called japa, by adopting a multifaceted approach, encompassing the creation of domestic opportunities, enhancement of infrastructure, and ensuring accessibility to vital social services, including quality healthcare.

“Thirdly, I anticipate a commitment from our government to address insecurity by reinforcing law enforcement, bolstering intelligence capabilities, and actively engaging communities to establish a safer environment for citizens. Lastly, I expect the Nigerian government to be more responsive to the suffering of Nigerians, urging economic decisions geared towards alleviation rather than exacerbation of hardships particularly amongst the low-income earners.

“In essence, a comprehensive and coordinated effort across these fronts is paramount for Nigeria’s progress in the upcoming year. This encompasses economic reforms, social development initiatives, and security measures that collectively contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the nation.”

Checking influx of foreigners from the Sahel, prosecution of corrupt leaders, reducing cost of governance – Austin Okeke, Legal Practitioner, Johannesburg, South Africa

“The promulgation by [former President Muhammadu] Buhari that all the countries in the Sahel region are welcome to Nigeria visa-free must be revoked. This will immediately put an end to the banditry, terrorist activities, and violence the native Nigerians experience every day.

“This will bring to an end the uncountable number of refugees residing in refugee camps in their own country. The government conveniently refers to these refugee camps as Internal Displaced People [IDP] camps, which is a misnomer. It is evil, to say the least.

“The government should bring to book all the corrupt politicians in the Buhari administration. I can’t imagine that the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, is walking freely with a newly purchased private jet, having duped Nigerians in the Air Nigeria scam. Need I mention the former Humanitarian Minister [Sadiya] Farouk who claimed to have spent trillions of naira it is not true and there is no evidence to show for it.

“The government should reduce the costs of governance. It is not feasible to have multiple ministries without a measurable impact on the citizenry. Also, the government must put a stop to open corruption and extortion by law enforcement agencies. It is becoming increasingly unbearable, lest the citizens react viciously.”

Massive participation in grassroots politics, women’s representation, and media involvement – Khadijah Haliru, Ingersoll Town Councillor, Ontario, Canada

“The key to unlocking grassroots development lies in scrutinising and carefully selecting local leaders. Electing officials who not only advocate for community needs but actively fight for and implement projects is paramount. It’s time for Nigerians to recognise the importance of local government elections and the impact these leaders can have on shaping the destiny of their communities.

“In the next year, I’d like to see more visibility given to local leaders in the political discussion. The fact that they are ignored even in the media with no focus on their work is why many get away with doing nothing. The media has a responsibility to make leaders accountable. This can also help shed light on their personalities and abilities, for people to know who they want to elect before elections.

“Another key focus is the diversity of local government councils. More women should be trusted with governance and this will help drive the growth of the country. Local government work is directly connected to the people, so people should elect leaders who want to make things better for their communities. Start by finding local women leaders. I hope we should start developing key women for the next local government elections.”

Creating opportunities for youths, stabilising electricity – Deji Atiba, Mechanical Engineer, Warsaw, Poland

“I’d love to see formulation and implementation of policies that open up the country for opportunities for youths. We must begin to create an environment that allows the youth and new entrants to the labour market utilise their skills in a way that rewards them and make them contribute substantially to the nation’s economy. This includes reviewing our trade policies and agreements with other countries such that it promotes the export of goods and services in a seamless manner.

“It will also be great to see attendant improvement in the power sector. There is a huge correlation between a nation’s development and access to electricity. We can achieve cheap wins by encouraging decentralised power systems and microgrids. Innovation thrives where quality electricity is abundant. It should be treated as a basic human right.”

Projecting Nigeria’s good image – Yetti Tabai, Chef and Musician, Manchester, the United Kingdom

“So far Nigeria has made many improvements, especially from my recent visit in December 2023. The international airport is beautiful and there have been improvements on the major roads. What we read about Nigeria in the Diaspora is a lot worse than what I saw by visiting Lagos and Abuja.

“In 2024, I’d like our narrative about Nigeria to include the positive strides more than using Twitter and social media as a tool to only highlight the negatives. If we keep amplifying the negatives using these mediums, the rest of the world will continue to see Nigeria in a bad light. So our expectations as Nigerians in the Diaspora is to keep seeing the positives about our great nation, Nigeria showcased on social media, so we truly contribute positively to the narrative about our beloved country Nigeria.”

Adequate protection of lives and property – Ayo Olanipekun, Cybersecurity Professional, Arizona, the United States

“The security challenges confronting our country are pathetic and worrisome which ultimately have adverse effects on the image. I think the government should make it a top priority to address this menace called insecurity. This would give the people the confidence to do business in any part of the country and also encourage foreign investors to invest in the Nigerian economy. In 2024, I expect to see a nation that pays attention to its citizens’ safety and security. I also hope that our security agencies will be better equipped to serve Nigerians.”