Our challenges present opportunity to innovate, grow – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the country’s socioeconomic challenges present an opportunity for his administration to embrace innovation that would grow the economy.

Speaking at the 47th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Saturday, the president said his administration would take bold decisions to revive the education sector in the country.

President Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, promised that the government will invest more in education and research with a view to making graduates contribute significantly to tackling the myriad of challenges facing the nation.

His words: “As a government, we cannot pretend that our nation is facing myriad challenges, including poverty, inflation, insecurity, political instability, and infrastructural deficiency.

“These challenges may seem dounting, but they also present opportunities for innovation and growth. Our graduates and the university system have the potential to make a significant contribution to addressing these challenges and creating a better future for all.

“Countries and organisations that invest in education, research, and innovation are more likely to succeed in the global market; we must continue to invest in education and research to ensure that our graduates remain competitive in a fast-changing world.

“I want to assure you that our government will take a holistic approach towards strengthening the education system. We will invest more in education at all levels and take holistic action to reposition Nigerian universities to be more globally competitive.

“We will address some of the root causes of trade union strikes in universities and tertiary institutions and their attendant wanton waste of students time.”

Addressing the graduands, the Chancellor of the University, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe said, “A nation’s future depends on its human resources. The knowledge, skills, and capacity of its people are essential to its well-being, sustainability, growth, and development.

“However, we live with uncertainty about our futures. The world is full of conflict, and our horizons are constantly changing. You have developed special skills through your university education at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Your university education has built a solid foundation for you to succeed.”

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire urged the federal government to intervene in the University power project with a view to ensuring that it does not become an abandoned project.

Two prominent personalities were awarded honourary Doctorate Degrees for their contribution to human development, as Professor Toyin Falola was awarded Doctor of Letters and Dr Anastasios Leventis was awarded Doctor of Science in Environment Sciences.