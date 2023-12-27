Osun First Lady donates gift items to parents of triplets

Osun State First Lady, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, and her team paid a visit to the first triplets delivered during the Christmas season last year after the Inauguration of His Excellency Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Nwaru Caroline Oluchi, Erelu Ngozi was filled with gladness and expressed her gratitude to God, who has kept the babies in good health.

She also used the occasion to celebrate the babies as they turned a year older.

She appreciates the parents of the babies for the care and love given to the kids.

She extended her hands of support with gifts and also encouraged them to keep up with the unconditional parental love for the babies.

