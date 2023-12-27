Osun First Lady, deputy gov’s wife, others grace 13th MWAN Osun chapter conference

Osun State First Lady, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, and the wife of the Deputy Governor, Pastor (Mrs) Olusola Adewusi, were among dignitaries at the 13th Investiture and Scientific Conference of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, held December 19, 2023, at the Clinical Skills Auditorium, OAUTHC, Ile-Ife.

The governor’s wife, in a statement signed by her media aide, Nwaru Caroline Oluchi, and made available to newsmen in Oshogbo, said the conference allowed her to immerse herself “in the insightful discussions and exchanges with a highly organized group of medical professionals and practitioners.”

She noted that the theme of the event, ‘Forging Partnerships for Efficient Health Care Delivery’ resonated deeply, emphasising the crucial role partnerships play in achieving efficiency and excellence in healthcare services.

The statement partly reads: “The Clinical Skills Auditorium provided a conducive environment for engaging presentations, discussions, and networking sessions. The theme resonated deeply, emphasising the crucial role partnerships play in achieving efficiency and excellence in healthcare services.

“Witnessing the commitment of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria to addressing healthcare challenges and fostering partnerships also left a lasting impression.

“Being part of this event was not only an honour but also an enlightening experience, further solidifying the importance of collaboration in the pursuit of effective healthcare delivery. I extend my gratitude to the organisers for the opportunity to contribute to the discussions and witness the impactful initiatives of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria.”

