Osun Assembly passes N273.9bn 2024 appropriation bill

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly passed the state 2024 appropriation bill into law after it was read for the third time.

The appropriation bill totalled N273,908,997,410 for the 2024 fiscal year was passed after a motion for its third reading was moved by the Majority leader, Hon. Babajide Kofoworola.

A statement issued by the Speaker’s spokesperson Olamide Tiamiyu on Thursday stated that the final copy of the bill would be presented to Governor Ademola Adeleke for assent.

It reads, “The passage of the bill came after the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Olumide Fatunmise at the plenary on Wednesday, 20th December 2023.

The final copy of the Bill will be produced and forwarded to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for his assent.