Osimhen sent off in Napoli’s loss to Roma

Napoli’s Nigerian forward #09 Victor Osimhen controls the ball during the Italian Serie A football math between Roma and Napoli at the Olympic stadium in Rome, on December 23, 2023. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP)

Victor Osimhen was sent off as nine-man Napoli crashed to a 2-0 defeat away to Roma on Saturday in the Serie A.

It summed up Napoli’s miserable week that also saw them lose 4-0 to Frosinone in the Copa Italia.

The Nigerian got his marching orders for a second bookable offence after charging down Diego Llorente with his side trailing a goal down.

Teammate, Matteo Politano had earlier been sent off for kicking out at Nicola Zalewski for tugging his shirt.

Lukaku sealed the win deep in stoppage time by finishing off a counter-attack.

Roma leapfrog Napoli into sixth place, just three points off the top four. Next up for them is Juventus, while Napoli host Monza.