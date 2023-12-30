Home » Sports » Osimhen fuels speculation of future move to Chelsea on his birthday
December 30, 2023

Osimhen fuels speculation of future move to Chelsea on his birthday

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen fuelled speculation of a future transfer to Chelsea with a cryptic response to a fan urging him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday and received plenty of well-wishes from fans, as well as from both Napoli and former employers Lille, but one supporter’s post came with a clear plea for the Nigeria international to join Chelsea. 

“Happy birthday Victor Osimhen, please come and rescue Chelsea soon,” the post, accompanied by an image of a young Osimhen wearing a Chelsea kit, read. 

In response, the Napoli striker posted just three emojis – two hearts and the ‘folded hands’ emoji which is often used to represent praying. Chelsea are long-time admirers of Osimhen and had been prepared to test Napoli’s resolve over the striker with a January bid before he put pen to paper on a new three-year contract.

