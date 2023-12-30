Osimhen fuels speculation of future move to Chelsea on his birthday

Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen fuelled speculation of a future transfer to Chelsea with a cryptic response to a fan urging him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday and received plenty of well-wishes from fans, as well as from both Napoli and former employers Lille, but one supporter’s post came with a clear plea for the Nigeria international to join Chelsea.

“Happy birthday Victor Osimhen, please come and rescue Chelsea soon,” the post, accompanied by an image of a young Osimhen wearing a Chelsea kit, read.

In response, the Napoli striker posted just three emojis – two hearts and the ‘folded hands’ emoji which is often used to represent praying. Chelsea are long-time admirers of Osimhen and had been prepared to test Napoli’s resolve over the striker with a January bid before he put pen to paper on a new three-year contract.