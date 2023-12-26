Oshoala receives grand homecoming reception after bagging sixth CAF Women Player of the Year award

After bagging her record sixth Africa Women Player of the Year Award, Asisat Oshoala has been treated to a grand homecoming reception.

Recall the Barcelona star, after a spectacular year for both club and country, was crowned the winner of the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year, continuing her dominance in the continent’s women’s game.

Oshoala, speaking during the reception organised for her by Emzor, noted that the award is not hers alone but for every person who believed in her.

She said, “It’s an honour to be back home, surrounded by the support of my family, constituency, the football community, friends, associates and well-wishers.This award – CAF African Women’s Player of the Year for the record sixth year – is not just mine; it belongs to each one of you who believed in me. Let’s continue making history together. Thank you!”

In her remarks, the organiser’s Executive Director, Uzoma Ezeoke, described Asisat as a motivation and a good role model for young people to emulate.

“Your exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and outstanding sportsmanship has not only brought

glory to yourself but has also elevated our nation’s standing in the African continent and the

international stage.

“Your remarkable performance exemplifies the values of excellence and perseverance that we hold dear. Your commitment to your craft and the positive impact you have made on the global sport ecosystem as a whole is a true inspiration for aspiring footballers especially our girls.”