OPay wins ADVAN consumer choice award for Best Fintech 2023

OPay, has been declared winner of this year’s Consumer Choice Award for Best Fintech by the Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria, ADVAN. OPay emerged the winner of the award after a meticulous screening and selection process by ADVAN.

Receiving the award, Head of Marketing, OPay, Mr Adekunle Adeyemi, said, “We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from ADVAN.

“This award is a true reflection of our commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers. We are grateful for the trust our users have placed in us and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service and empowering individuals and businesses through the power of mobile money and digital payments.

“With this award, OPay reaffirms its position as a leading force in the Nigerian fintech industry and reaffirms its commitment to driving positive change and fostering sustainable economic growth. OPay remains dedicated to partnering with its users to build a brighter future for Nigeria and Africa,” he added.

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.