Onuesoke urges united, stronger Delta PDP in 2024

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said the state chapter of PDP will become stronger, united and better in 2024.

He recalled that despite the numerous challenges facing the party on the run to the 2023 governorship election, the party’s candidate, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was able to emerge victorious and the party’s House of Assembly candidates cleared majority seats in the House of Assembly with scores of PDP members emerging as winners to occupy various seats in both Senate and House of representatives.

“The PDP in Delta State was able to achieve such an enviable feat in 2023 because they worked as one united house. I wish the party members to continue working in one united front come 2024 and following years,” Onuesoke stated.

While urging PDP faithful loyalists to rededicate themselves to the unity and progress of the party in Delta, Onuesoke expressed optimism that it will emerge stronger and better come 2024.

Onuesoke, who made the statement Abuja called on all members to work assiduously towards the success of PDP in 2024 and beyond.

He enjoined Deltans to re-affirm their support for the MORE Agenda of Oborevwori to sustain the great achievements made by the governor in 2023.

“2024 is almost here! With new resolutions and goals, people across the world are set to ring in a prosperous New Year on January 1. The New Year festivities definitely call for a grand celebration, catching up with our loved ones, and leveling up our aspirations.

“In 2024, may our noble party, the PDP find the courage to embrace change, and welcome new opportunities and adventures with open arms.

“As the New Year unfolds, may our dreams reach new heights. May success be our constant companion, and may each endeavour bring us closer to our aspirations,” Onuesoke prayed.