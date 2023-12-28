Ondo pensioners mourn Akeredolu

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

— He was Pensioners-friendly

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ondo State, has described the death of the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as a rude shock.

A statement by its chairman, Hon Johnson Osunyemi and Secretary, Comrade Akin Sunday, in Akure, the state capital, said that they would miss the ” pensioners friendly governor.

It reads ” l blanked out on hearing of the rude and shocking news of the demise of our Pensioners-friendly Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

“On regaining my poise I started, in a soliloquize to question the entity called death on why it should always allow wailings, tears and sorrow to trail his paths.

“I then said: ‘Oh death, why did you refuse to allow our Governor to complete the redemption work he had been doing for our Pensioners?’

“This was the man who met us with six and seven months arrears of pensions for State and LG retirees respectively and paid them off.

“This was the governor who implemented the 33% and consequential increases in our Pensions, even when other Governors were not willing to do so.

“Oh death, I said; you are a leveller for no creator ever escaped your unpleasant visitation. You are unyielding and no reservation for class.

“You have been so wicked to us as all our pleas to you to spare Akeredolu’s life so he could complete his work of restoration fell on deaf ears.

“Death, you have done your worst, but we wish to remind you that God is very much around and ready to rescue our famished Pensioners from the stranglehold of the circumstances we found ourselves.

They said that “The struggle continues! Aketi is gone but Ondo State remains. Rest in Peace our dearly pensioners’ friendly governor.