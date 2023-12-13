Ondo Crisis: Tinubu’s intervention provides constitutional solution – Abayomi

President Tinubu

Ondo Crisis: “The deputy is impatient to exercise power, and the governor too is afraid”, Abayomi.

— Distrust between gov, deputy aggravated crisis

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Constitutional lawyer, Dr Tunji Abayomi has said that the intervention of President Bola Tinubu on the political crisis in Ondo State, has provided the most appropriate constitutional solution to it.

Abayomi said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital while commenting on the intervention of the President.

According to him the intervention of President Tinubu was timely, it has saved the state from political crisis and constitutional logjam.

Speaking on the festering political logjam in the state, Abayomi said that

distrust between the governor and his deputy was responsible for the political crisis in the state.

According to him ” The president was not directing, it was the Constitution, executive power of the state is vested in the governor, but he can delegate, there should not be problem but because of the distrust between the governor and the deputy.

“The deputy is impatient to exercise power, and the governor too is afraid, because of disloyalty, there is a need for total freedom that the governor is safe, if the relationship between the governor and the deputy is smooth there should not be problem.

Speaking on Akeredolu continued stay outside the state, Abayomi said “Performance of constitutional duty is not geographically related, the power that is vested in the governor resides in him, but the governor cannot take the government to anywhere, he does not have to be in the state before he can govern effectively, not around does not diminish his power.

“If he insisted that the government should move, he has violated the law, but he can move.

Commenting on alleged forging of the governor’s signature, the constitutional lawyer said that ” regards to signature, that is not a material complain, sometimes when I wanted to sign my long signature my hand shake, changes happened, I now adopted a short signature, a sick person would not be able to sign regularly.

” However, the Constitution do not tell us how a governor should sign, the governor can decide that he wanted to change his signature, there is no law against it, the only law is when the governor said I was not the one who signed it, even if he didn’t sign and he confirmed that he was the one that signed it, there is no problem.

On the Monday meeting with the president to resolve the crisis in the state, Abayomi said that ” the resolution is not in Abuja, the president only help us, we have to resolve the problem in Ondo State, the law does not give the president power to govern the state, he can only govern the country, the power of resolution belongs to the executive of Ondo State, we need to resolve the problem, it is left to the leaders of Ondo State whether there would be resolution or not.

