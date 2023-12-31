Olukemi Alake Abatan: Celebrating 60 remarkable years

Chief Mrs. Olukemi Alake Abatan was born on the 14th of December, 1963, into the esteemed family of Pa Daniel Olanrewaju Joda and the late Mrs. Sophia Anike Joda, at the renowned University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. Her life journey is marked by a commitment to education and service, educational achievements, professional milestones, and enduring family blessings.

A Journey of Learning

Olukemi embarked on her educational journey at the Children’s Day Nursery School, Onireke and attended Methodist Primary School, Akintola Road, Ibadan for primary school. Her secondary education continued at the esteemed People’s Girls Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan.

She continued her academic pursuits at St. Leo’s Teachers College in Onikoko, Abeokuta, from where she went on to College of Education in Osiele, Abeokuta, between 1986 and 1989. Her insatiable thirst for knowledge propelled her to seek higher education at the University of Ibadan, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

She further honed her expertise by obtaining a Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from the prestigious University of Lagos.

A Legacy of Teaching and Counselling

Olukemi embarked on her professional journey as a teacher at Alafia Nursery and Primary School, Ibadan after completing her Grade II. Her career then took her to Lagos State, where she joined the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission in March 1990.

Throughout her teaching career, Olukemi’s impact was profound. She taught English and Music, inspiring countless students with her knowledge and passion. Her expertise in counselling led to her designation as a school counsellor in 2010, a role she continued to fulfill until her retirement.

Throughout her career, Olukemi made meaningful contributions in various schools: C.M.S Grammar School, Bariga: 1990-1996, Gbagada Grammar School: 1996-2004, CMS Girls Grammar School: 2004-2010, Gbagada Grammar School: 2010-2018, Morocco Comprehensive Junior Grammar School: 2018-2019, and Eva Adelaja Girls Junior Secondary School: 2019-2023

Olukemi’s dedication extended beyond the classroom. She was an active member of various professional organisations, including the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), the Association of English Teachers, and the Association of Professional Counsellors in Nigeria (APROCON).

A Life Enriched by Love

In her personal life, Olukemi was married to Chief Dayo Abatan of blessed memory, a memory she cherishes deeply. This union was graced with lovely, wonderful, and God-fearing children.

A Visionary Leader and Achiever

Olukemi’s leadership extended to the business world, where she served as a Director on the board of Nigerian Kraft Bags (NKB) Limited in 1995. Notably, her dedication and expertise in education led to her selection to participate in the prestigious Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program, a program sponsored by the U.S. Government which brings international secondary-level educators to the United States for a professional learning opportunity based on their educational and professional experience, academic training, and leadership.

A Life Honoured and Blessed

Today, she celebrates her 60th birthday and 33 years of service in the Lagos State Civil Service. We give all glory to God for His incredible works in the life of His beloved daughter, Olukemi Alake Abatan. With 33 years of dedicated service to the Lagos State Teaching Service and six decades on this Earth, her journey is a testament to resilience, commitment, and a passion for education and personal growth.